Adopt a pet for free this weekend at the Cleveland APL

CLEVELAND — For this weekend only, adoption fees for adult cats and dogs have been waived at the Cleveland APL thanks to a donation by the Ken Ganley Auto Group.

Adoption fees will be lowered from $125 to $50 for kittens.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday.

“Now that we're entering the summer months, we will begin to see many more kittens available for adoption. However, we also have lots of adult and senior animals who have been at the shelter longer than we would like and who deserve loving homes,” said Sharon A. Harvey, Cleveland APL President & CEO.

The Cleveland APL is located at 1729 Wiley Avenue. Visit the Cleveland APL website to see a list of adoptable pets.