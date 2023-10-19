Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at capacity; numerous dogs need adopting

If you've been thinking about buying a new family pet, consider first adopting one from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter, which is now at capacity.

The shelter has numerous dogs available that could make the perfect addition to your family.

Looking for other ways to help? Consider being a foster for a short time to free up some cage space at the shelter.

Through the end of the month, adoption fees are only $31 at the shelter.

CLICK HERE for information on adoption and fostering programs.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter isn't the only place in Northeast Ohio that is at or near capacity. In some places, space is so low dogs are at the risk of being euthanized.

Area animal shelters inundated with dogs; some warn risk of euthanasia for space