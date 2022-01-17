Watch
Dog days of winter: Pets across Northeast Ohio enjoy season's first major snowfall

Pets across Northeast Ohio enjoyed the season's first major snowfall Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 7.58.44 PM.png
Shamus in Downtown Cleveland.Photo by: Jen Marrara
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 7.28.21 PM.png
Prada from Cleveland.Photo by: Denice Weimels
Dog in snow
Moose the Golden Retriever.Photo by: Gerry Sexton
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.07.17 PM.png
This cat is seeing snow for the first time and is dressed for the occasion.Photo by: Juliana Gaspar
Dog in snow
Bayley in Leroy, Ohio.Photo by: Kirsten Szydlowski
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 7.45.07 PM.png
Huskies enjoying the snow in Ashtabula.Photo by: Jess Blankenship
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 7.46.39 PM.png
Artie the 18-year-old goose in Newberry, Ohio.Photo by: Joe Visintin
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 7.50.26 PM.png
Cash in Canton.Photo by: Nicole Knox
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 7.52.34 PM.png
Hank the Bernese mountain dog in Lakewood.Photo by: JMurra
Image from iOS (1).jpg
Lucy isn't sold on the snow just yet.Photo by: Mike Harris
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.04.58 PM.png
Steel the mini horse in Chester Township.Photo by: Kristen Fox
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.00.12 PM.png
Buddy in Ashtabula.Photo by: Darcy Steed
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.01.27 PM.png
Nala in Hambden Township.Photo by: Kim Fox
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 7.57.23 PM.png
This pup is chilled and not too thrilled in Plain Township.Photo by: Jeff Davis
Screen Shot 2022-01-17 at 8.02.45 PM.png
Mitzi the dachshund.Photo by: Michael Polasko

