Lake County cat rescue agrees to surrender 145 cats to humane society due to unsanitary conditions

MADISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Madison Township cat rescue agreed to surrender all 145 cats at the facility and operate under conditions and supervision by the Lake Humane society after evidence surfaced of unsanitary conditions and a lack of appropriate quarantine and veterinary care, according to a news release.

Some of the cats are available for adoption now, and others will be looking for homes in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the humane society’s investigations department executed a search warrant at Holy Cat Whiskers after receiving statements and photographs documenting the conditions at the rescue facility, a representative for the humane society said.

The Lake Humane Society said that as in cases involving seizures from a rescue or shelter, they attempted to work with Holy Cat Whiskers to avoid the filing of criminal charges. According to the humane society’s website, the Lake Humane Society Agent is appointed by the Lake County Probate Court and is empowered to enforce state laws regarding animal cruelty.

Holy Cat Whiskers acknowledged the issues at the rescue and its Board of Directors agreed to enter into a court-appointed nonprosecution agreement, the conditions of which include:



Operate pursuant to a Shelter Management Plan, designed by both a Lake Humane Society Veterinarian and a Veterinarian for Holy Cat Whiskers, which provides for quarantine and other protocols consistent with best practices in shelter operation, including providing for a maximum number of cats to be kept in the facility and for veterinary care on a schedule to ensure the health and well-being of each cat;

All cats must be kept in a humane, sanitary, and lawful manner; and

Lake Humane Society and other law enforcement are permitted to perform random, unannounced inspections of the facility and its care records.

Holy Cat Whiskers was also asked to pay reimbursement of $11,227.85, the partial cost of the care and rehabilitation of the 145 cats that were seized. Many of the cats had untreated medical conditions, the humane society said, including upper respiratory infections, parasites, ear mites, severe dental disease, untreated skin conditions, flea infestation and conjunctivitis.

Because many cats have been exposed to Feline Leukemia Virus (FELV), they must be the only cat in the home. Once they continue to test negative for FELV, another cat can be added at a later date.

If you are interested in adopting, visit lakehumane.org or email adopt@lakehumane.org.

