New home for the holidays: Summit Co. Humane Society seeking fosters as staff, space becomes limited

TWINSBURG, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County is encouraging people to bring home some holiday cheer this season — not just for them and their families but also the more than 100 dogs available for fostering and adoption.

With more than 100 dogs and more than 250 cats currently under shelter, the Humane Society of Summit County has more animals currently in their care than at any point since the pandemic began. Coupled with the pandemic’s impact on staffing levels, Diane Johnson-Owens, the president and CEO of the Humane Society of Summit County, said the animal shelter is in dire need of volunteer foster parents.

Having more people sign on to become fosters not only helps with the shelter’s staffing crunch but it also provides a much-needed respite for the shelter animals.

“We have over 100 right now under shelter. That’s a lot. Then you put another 250 to 300 cats along with it. We’re bursting at the seams,” Johnson-Owens said. “We provide all the supplies that you need. We’re just asking people to take a dog for a week or two over the holidays so they have a little holiday cheer outside of the shelter.”

Foster animals are also fully vaccinated and microchipped. A large number of foster dogs are eventually adopted by their foster parents, who later earn the loving moniker of ‘foster failures.’ Even if the dog isn’t adopted by its foster parents, the experience also provides the Humane Society of Summit County valuable insight into the animal’s demeanor, temperament and personality at home.

Among those ready to be fostered and, hopefully, adopted is a loving pit-bulldog mix named Atari. The dog, estimated to be between eight and 10 years old, has a wonderful, loving temperament and has proven to be excellent around other dogs, cats and children, making her a true trifecta. She also has a brother, Nintendo, that shares many of her same personality traits.

“She loves to wiggle her butt and she loves her butt rubs,” Johnson-Owens said.

Those who may be interested in becoming a foster parent, which may require trips to the shelter for vet appointments and adoption showings, are encouraged to fill out a short online form on the humane society’s website.

Those wanting to adopt an animal are encouraged to sign up for an appointment.