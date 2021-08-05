Watch
Video: Beluga whales captivated by hip-hop violinist at Connecticut aquarium

Posted at 2:08 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 14:08:25-04

STONINGTON, Ct. — Beluga whales at a Connecticut aquarium were recently treated to a private performance by a hip-hop violinist and they appeared captivated.

The Mystic Aquarium posted a video on Facebook of the belugas – Juno, Kela, and Natasha – staring intently as violinist Big Lux played a tune.

In the caption, the aquarium wrote that this type of enrichment is great for animals and humans alike.

The aquarium says animal enrichment can come in many forms, from a physical object to music.

“If they choose to watch/listen, music is a visual and sound-based enrichment for the belugas,” the aquarium told The E.W. Scripps Company. “It also allows them to interact with guests in a different way.”

The facility says it has been inviting musicians to play their instruments for the animals for the past few weeks.

