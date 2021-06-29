Cuyahoga Co. Board of Elections gives update on Aug. 3 special primary for U.S. House seat

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is holding an update on the August 3, 2021 Special Primary Election for the 11th Congressional District seat at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The director has some important information about the upcoming special election, according to a news release from the board of elections.

The August 3 Special Primary will determine candidates for the congressperson to fill the 11th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, left vacant after Marcia Fudge was appointed the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by the Biden Administration.

The last day to register in time to vote in the special election is July 6. Early in-person and voting by mail will open on July 7 and close on July 31 at noon. The special primary election takes place on August 3. The Special General Election for the 11th Congressional seat will take place on Nov. 2, the same day as the statewide General Election for 2021. Find more details on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website here.

