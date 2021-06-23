Vote by mail, early voting for 11th Congressional District race to begin soon in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — The special congressional primary election race for the 11th Congressional District is Aug. 3 in Cuyahoga County. This race will decide who voters see on the ballot in the general election in November.

If you don't want to wait in line on Aug. 3, you can vote by mail. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections said vote by mail starts on July 7.

Early in-person voting also starts on July 7.

The deadline to register to vote is July 6 at 9 p.m. The deadline is also for any voter registration changes such as updating your name or address.

Ballots are available by visiting the BOE website, calling 216-443-VOTE or visiting your local library.

Early in-person voting times and dates are as follows:

Monday through Friday—July 7 – July 23

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday through Friday—July 26 – July 30

8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 1

1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, August 2

8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

