Akron police accepting applications for police officers

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is accepting applications for new police officers to join the department.

Compensation for an entry-level officer begins at $58,864 a year and includes a benefits package consisting of medical and prescription coverage, dental and vision insurance, paid sick leave and 14 paid holidays.

Applications will be open through June 17, with the exam planned for July 8 and 9.

Candidates must be 21-40 years old at the time of the written examination, have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license.

“We are on a mission to recruit and hire the most talented people to join our team and to serve the Akron community,” said Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett in a news release. “We are looking for a diverse group of people who reflect the community we serve and who have a passion for helping people. In the coming months, APD will have many openings and now is a great time to join.”

Candidates must pass written tests, a physical fitness test, a background investigation, and a polygraph examination.

The City of Akron said it awards bonus points to those candidates who pass the written test and meet a residency requirement, have served in active duty in the armed forces of the United States for more than 180 days and were honorably discharged, and/or completed accredited college course work.

“Our officers are our frontline ambassadors in the neighborhoods – providing direct assistance to residents in need and keeping our community safe," said Mayor Dan Horrigan in a news release. "Applicants should be enthusiastic about improving the Akron community and be prepared to meet the demands of an evolving and dynamic law enforcement environment. We want the most qualified, diverse, and dedicated applicants. I encourage all those who are interested to apply.”

To apply, contact the City of Akron human resources at 330-375-2750 or go online here.

