Cedar Point hiring 6,500 seasonal associates for 2022 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ahead of opening day on May 7, Cedar Point is hiring approximately 6,500 seasonal associates to join the amusement park.

Opportunities include bartenders and servers, custodial, food and beverage, guest services and events, hotel and ride operations, security and skill trade maintenance.

Seasonal associates will earn $15 per hour for non-tipped positions. The park also said it's looking to hire full-time positions in management and operation roles across a number of areas.

Cedar Point employees get free admission to the park and use the Sandusky Transit System for free. On-site housing is available for eligible employees.

“Having grown up in the area and worked seasonally at Cedar Point, I know how amazing this place is for those looking for a rewarding summer job,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point, in a news release. “On the surface, the benefits and wages are great; but on a deeper level, the connections with new friends from around the world, interactions with guests, experiences to last a lifetime and the park’s breathtaking setting make this the best place to work.”

Find a list of complete positions here.

