Watch
NewsLocal NewsHelp Wanted: Ohio

Actions

Discount Drug Mart hiring 500 employees statewide

Discount Drug mart.jpg
Discount Drug Mart
Discount Drug mart.jpg
Posted at 12:06 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 12:06:30-04

CLEVELAND — If you're looking for a job, Discount Drug Mart is hiring hundreds of employees at stores all across the state.

The company said it's looking for 500 new employees to fill various positions at its 77 stores across Ohio.

"Job openings include full-time and part-time cashiers, clerks, pharmacy technicians as well as positions at the Health Solutions Division in Avon Lake," the company said.

Additionally, the company wants to fill management positions—which include a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

The open positions are for both temperament and temporary jobs.

"Drug Mart is an employee ownership company offering competitive wages, flexible hours, store discounts, and opportunities for advancement," the company said.

CLICK HERE for more info or text "APPLY" to 45443. You can also apply in person at your local store.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Resources for Job Seekers

Job Boards

Ohio.gov COVID-19 Job Search

OhioMeansJobs.com Job Board

Google Cleveland-area Job Board

Monster.com Cleveland-area Job Board

Indeed.com Cleveland-area Job Board

ZipRecruiter Cleveland-area Job Board

Guides

OhioMeansJobs Job Seeker Resources

Ohio.gov Job Seekers Guide

Cuyahoga County Job Seekers Guide

Summit County Job Seekers Guide

U.S. Dept. of Labor Coronavirus Resources