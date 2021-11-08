Great Lakes Mall in Mentor hosting 2-day hiring event

MENTOR, Ohio — A job fair at Great Lakes Mall in Mentor is being hosted this weekend with retailers in the mall seeking full-time, part-time and seasonal workers.

On Friday, Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., retailers at the mall will be set up in front of their stores to speak with any potential candidates.

“As the central gathering place in Lake County, we are thrilled to host the Job Fair to support mall tenants,” said Scott Creel, general manager at Great Lakes Mall, in a press release. “We encourage job seekers to visit this free event and explore the wide variety of opportunities available at the mall.”

Great Lakes Mall is located at 7850 Mentor Ave.

