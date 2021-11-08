Greater Cleveland RTA hosting bus driver hiring event Saturday, Nov. 13

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland RTA is hosting a bus driver hiring event on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the West Park Rapid Station.

Those who are interested should pre-register by completing an application and an assessment test online. After completing the assessment and application, applicants will receive an email detailing their interview time.

The hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the West Park Rapid Station located at 14510 Lorain Ave.

During the hiring event, candidates will watch bus driving instructors and trainees as they perform maneuvers on the CDL training track, be given on-site interviews and will meet with district and main office management.

Applicants should bring their driver's license. A CDL is not required. Once hired, RTA will provide the CDL training.

“RTA is looking for local talent to join our team,” said George Fields, RTA’s Deputy General Manager of Human Resources. “We are excited to be hiring bus drivers as well as mechanics and to be an important part of spurring on the economic recovery that we are all hoping to generate post-COVID.”

Candidates successful in interviews will receive immediate offers, pending a required background check, physical and drug screenings.

The training wage for drivers is $16 per hour. Once training is complete, the current starting wage for our bus/rail operators is $18 or more per hour, but RTA says pay advancement is rapid and by the end of the first five years the pay is at least $31 per hour.

A spokesperson for RTA said there is a regular need for part-time and full-time drivers to keep up with demand as in any given month, 10 to 12 drivers retire from employment.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.