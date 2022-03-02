Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital hosting hiring open house on Saturday, March 5

CLEVELAND — Mercy Health- Loran Hospital is hiring an open house Saturday to fill a variety of positions, including RNs, LPNs, cooks and medical assistants.

The open house will be held at Mercy Health-Lorain Hospital, located at 3700 Kolbe Road, on Saturday, March 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open positions include:



RNs

LPNs

Nursing Support

Cooks

Imaging Professionals

Lab Professionals

Medical Assistant

Pharmacy Techs

Respiratory Therapists

Student Nurse Externs

Surgical Technologists



“Treating people with care and compassion, making lives better and growing personally and professionally is what future employees can expect from a career with Mercy Health,” the hospital said in a news release.

Competitive pay is offered for the open positions.

Job applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and to be prepared for an interview. The hospital said it will make on-the-spot offers and there will be sign-on incentives.

Catered lunch will be provided as well as raffle prizes.

Click here to learn more about fair and open opportunities.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.