MetroHealth launches dental assistance apprentice program with free tuition and salary

CLEVELAND — MetroHealth is launching a new dental assistant apprentice program in the spring to help train and educate new talent in the dental field.

While most schools charge anywhere between $12,000 and $36,000 for training, the hospital’s apprentice program is one year and will be free of charge. Trainees will be paid the hopsital's minimum wage with benefits.

MetroHealth is among hospitals and clinics across the country that are impacted by the shortage of dental assistants.

“During this pandemic, there have been a lot of dental assistants nationwide who have moved away from working in offices,” said Dr. Gregory Heintschel, chair of Dental Medicine. “We’re starting this program to train our own dental assistants. We also want to create avenues for MetroHealth employees who want to move up, as well as open it to others who want to work in a clinical setting.”

Dental assistants work alongside dentists on procedures such as extractions, fabricating crowning, getting X-rays, root canals and other procedures.

Applications are currently being accepted for the program until the end of January. The program has 12 available slots. Trainees will rotate through several general dentistry and oral surgery clinics.

Heinstchel said aside from having a high school diploma, applicants should love to smile and provide a helping hand.

“You’ll be dealing with patients all day. Dentists do a lot of different procedures, so you need to catch on quickly and learn on the go. You should also be a good team player, as no one in this setting works alone.”

Candidates can apply here.

