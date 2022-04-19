Watch
Northeast Ohio nonprofits facing volunteer shortage

National Volunteer Week is April 17 through April 23, and there's a critical need for volunteers right now.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Apr 19, 2022
CLEVELAND — National Volunteer Week is April 17 through April 23, and there's a critical need for volunteers right now.

Greater Cleveland Volunteers helps connect people to more than 100 nonprofits in Cuyahoga County. They say the pandemic has really hurt volunteerism. Nonprofits can't do their important work to the full extent without the gift of volunteers. It is a service to community, humanity and to oneself.

James Spearman is an experienced volunteer, including as a tutor in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

"For me, volunteering since my retirement, it's a challenge and I consider that a good thing," said Spearman. "I say that because it keeps me going and keeps me doing. Once you start it, once you do it -- it gets in your blood, and you know you're helping someone and that pulls you in further."

There are so many different types of volunteer opportunities right now with a variety of time commitments.

If you're interested in the outdoors, how about helping lead educational nature exhibits in University Circle?

Or, do you like to drive? A nonprofit needs someone to deliver packages to workshop participants. Another organization needs someone to transport critical blood donations.

Do you love working with kids? If so, an enrichment center needs someone to read to toddlers and rock babies during the week.

Also, there are a lot of one-day event opportunities, if that's something you're more comfortable with, like the Fight For Air climb from the American Lung Association happening on May 15 at Progressive Field.

The folks at Greater Cleveland Volunteers are experts at helping you find the right volunteer opportunity and can help you connect to the above-mentioned options and more.

Click here to learn about more opportunities.

You can also contact their volunteer engagement coordinator, Nakeva Williams at 216-391-9500 x 2116.

