Portage County to host job fair at Crestwood Middle School in Mantua

MANTUA, Ohio — On Wednesday, Portage County will be hosting a job fair at Crestwood Middle School in Mantua.

Organizers said it started out as just a career day to educate students about the opportunities available but local companies are so desperate to fill hundreds of open positions, they decided to turn it into a job fair for the community as well.

"All have the same issue, and it's real critical today because these companies are seeing strong, strong growth and they need people to be able to meet the needs of the demand of their customers," Portage Development Board President Brad Erhart said.

The Crestwood Career Exploration and Job Fair runs from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. There will be 34 employers on-site to talk about the hundreds of available jobs.

The companies will also talk about various career pathways, education and what a typical day looks like for an employee.

Some companies will even offer on-site interviews.

Some of the businesses that are attending include Hattie Larlham, Davey Tree, GE Healthcare and Westrock.

"We actually have over 50 positions available," said GE Healthcare Human Resources Manager Jennifer Dumm. "It's due to growth, you know, specifically growth in the health care industry and the demand for our products."