Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hiring for year-round part-time jobs

CLEVELAND — Looking for a part-time job? The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is looking to fill multiple part-time positions and will hold hiring events next week.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hiring for guest services, event security, house keeping and retail.

It will hold a hiring event on April 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Earle B. Turner Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Center, 11300 Miles Ave., Cleveland.

It will also hold a hiring event on April 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Cudell Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Center, 1910 West Blvd., Cleveland.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is looking for "individuals who are service-centric, team-oriented and thrive in a fast-paced, high-energy environment."

A $250 sign-on bonus will be available for employees in select positions.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.