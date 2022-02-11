The Minority Contractor Capital Access Program accepting applications for funding in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — The Minority Contractor Capital Access Program (MCCAP), which provides financial and technical assistance to Akron and Summit County-based minority, women, LGBTQ+, veteran and disabled-owned businesses in construction trades, is now accepting applications for its third round of funding.

The program has focused on helping small, disadvantaged contracting businesses gain access to bonding short-term loans, technical support training workshops and networking opportunities.

“A couple of our folks were able to leave their full-time jobs and take on just this construction work as their full-time and hire employees,” said Rachel Bridenstine, executive director of the Western Reserve Community Fund.

Applications are being accepted until Feb. 15, 2022.

Eligible contracting businesses industries include general construct, road construction, HVAC, interior systems, electrical, plumbing, flooring, protection, demolition, painting, architecture. among others.

Annual revenues must be less than $4 million.

The program aims to help contractors bid on projects and expand their businesses.

“We've changed our guidelines multiple times in the last two years already to make it work better,” said Bridenstine.

Click here to apply.

