Man freed from Arizona storm drain after several days, fire officials say

KNXV
Glendale confined space rescue
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:10:56-04

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was freed from a Glendale, Arizona, storm drain after getting stuck inside it for several days.

On Thursday morning, firefighters with the Glendale Fire Department say they were alerted of a man stuck in a storm drain near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road.

Officials say the man in his 30s reportedly crawled into the drain a few days ago and was unable to get out.

A passerby noticed him waving his arm from the drain and stopped to see if he was OK and called 911 for help.

Technical rescue teams and firefighters worked to get him out using a ladder. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

It remains unclear why the man crawled into the storm drain.

This story was originally published by staff at KNXV.

