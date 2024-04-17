Man from Northeast Ohio arrested after car crashes into Arizona lake, killing woman

GOODYEAR, AZ — A man was arrested after his car crashed and submerged into a Goodyear lake Friday night, killing his passenger.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, police responded to a lake near Rainbow Valley and Willis roads in Goodyear where a car had crashed and gone into the water.

Investigators learned the vehicle was speeding through a residential area when the driver struck a curb, spun and hit a concrete culvert, and went airborne before landing in the water.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 35-year-old Anthony Maiorana, was able to free himself from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to Goodyear police.

According to public records, Maoirana was from Northeast Ohio.

AIR 15

A dive team responded to the scene, where they later located 35-year-old Megan Maiorana, who had died in the passenger seat of the vehicle.

Police documents say the passenger was the driver's wife and that her seatbelt was still on and latched when she was removed from the car.

Officials took Anthony into custody at the hospital, who was later booked into Maricopa County jail on several charges, including manslaughter, reckless driving, and extreme DUI and other DUI charges.

Documents show he had a BAC of .234 and admitted to drinking "two beers" at a baseball game before the crash.