ODOT seeks public input on its proposed 'Drive Ohio plan,' EV changes coming statewide

CLEVELAND — Is Ohio ready for an electric vehicle (EV) overload? The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) seems to think so.

Its proposed “Drive Ohio” plan aims to get the state’s infrastructure up to speed using federal dollars from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program. Earlier this year the Biden administration proposed new rules to ensure that two out of every three cars sold in the U.S. will be electric by 2032. Ohio is getting $140 million over the next five years to distribute, build and implement EV chargers throughout the state.

ODOT is hosting a public meeting Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Cuyahoga Community College’s Jerry Sue Thornton Center to get feedback on its plan, changes to come and Ohio's future involving EV.

According to ODOT’s “Drive Ohio” plan, an EV charging station or site will be available every 50 miles along interstates and larger U.S. and state routes. The agency is looking at gas stations and travel plazas that already have the space. ODOT says it has already received 300 proposals from 30 locations statewide.

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency (NOACA) is also helping in this EV push. We're told the non-profit agency already has a contract with 40 secured EV charging sites for Northeast Ohio and is applying for the same federal program as ODOT, to secure close to 100 additional sites.

“I think with Drive Ohio and with the work that is being done by Nebraska and the funding that is being provided by the federal government, we have a great opportunity to be a leader here in the country,” said Grace Galluci, NOACA Executive Director and CEO.

So, who will help build and maintain these additional EV chargers?

Well, Lt Governor John Husted announced a separate state plan, “Ohio Electric Vehicle Workforce Strategy.” The announcement was made in Youngstown at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center (MCCTC). The school could be a potential partner as already have a waitlist of incoming students to help with builds. The center’s waitlist is also promising in helping build and strengthen workforce gaps within the auto industry. The state anticipates more than 25,000 new EV-centered jobs will be created by 2030.