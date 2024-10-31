Car crashes into popular steakhouse in Ohio City

CLEVELAND — A 24-year-old was rushed to the hospital after Cleveland Police say he lost control and crashed through the front of a popular Ohio City restaurant.

Emergency responders were called to Gehring Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday. It’s right around the block from the West Side Market. When police arrived, they found people screaming for help and the driver’s black Audi wedged into the front of Jaja steakhouse.

The car was heavily damaged after police say it crashed through a wall and into a staircase. Cleveland Police confirm speed appears to be a factor, and they said the car was not stolen.

The 24-year-old driver was alert and responsive when he was taken to a nearby hospital. News 5 followed investigators as they worked to carefully tow the car from the restaurant. Residents in the neighboring apartments “Intro Cleveland” —which connect to the restaurant—heard alarms going off and felt their building shake.

"I heard a huge crash and we heard someone scream, call 911. So we ran downstairs and there was a big group of people pulling a man out of this wreckage and we noticed obviously the big car in the, in the building," said Lizzy Alley.

Alley said a small fire started after the crash. Gehring Avenue remains closed as crews work to clean up the accident site.

Stay with News 5 for the breaking developments and watch Good Morning Cleveland for live coverage.