Are warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club really saving you money?

MAYFIELD, Ohio — Warehouse clubs like Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s promise big savings on bulk buys—but are they really worth the yearly membership fee?

The savings depend heavily on what you’re buying.

Organic produce is one of the best deals at warehouse clubs. For example, a three-pound bag of apples at Costco costs $4.99, compared to a two-pound bag for the same price at a Giant Eagle.

However, meat prices can be less competitive. Chicken breasts at one warehouse store were priced at $2.99 per pound, but shoppers can often find better deals at stores like Aldi, Meijer and Giant Eagle. Ground beef is another example; it’s frequently on sale elsewhere for under $4.99 per pound.

The general manager of Mayfield's Costco says the price reflects the product.

“Our product is just the best quality that’s out there,” said Mike Keen.

Savvy shopping doesn’t stop with comparing prices. In warehouse clubs, the price tags themselves offer clues. Items ending in .97 are often clearance items, and those marked with asterisks won’t be restocked once sold out. Prices ending in .99 typically reflect the standard Costco pricing, not a sale. Double digits like .88 or .00 generally indicate markdowns and the lowest prices offered.

All three major warehouse clubs charge membership fees:



Costco: $65 for basic, $130 for Executive, which includes 2% cash back.

$65 for basic, $130 for Executive, which includes 2% cash back. Sam’s Club: $50 for basic, $110 for Plus, also with 2% cash back.

$50 for basic, $110 for Plus, also with 2% cash back. BJ’s: $60 for a standard membership.

While the memberships can pay off, especially on pantry staples and household basics, experts warn it’s easy to overspend without a clear plan.

And for some shoppers, the long-standing low prices are part of the appeal.

“The hotdog has been $1.50 since its inception,” said Keen. “For a company to find ways to keep a price the same for decades really tells us about the culture of what we’re trying to do.”

The savings are there, but only if you shop smart.