Back-to-school savings in full swing with Ohio tax-free weeks

CLEVELAND — With the first day of school fast approaching, families across Northeast Ohio are taking advantage of Ohio’s annual tax-free weeks to stock up on supplies, and this year, many are finding a pleasant surprise at the register: prices that are holding steady.

Ashleigh Schmid was out shopping with her two sons Friday and said she’s feeling optimistic about this year’s back-to-school haul.

“We are ready to get just everything for school,” she said. “I would say pleasantly surprised. It’s felt pretty good.”

Schmid isn’t alone. Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate, said school-related items are actually costing slightly less this year.

“Clothes, computers, school supplies — they actually cost a little bit less than they did a year ago,” Rossman said.

While tariffs on goods from China have loomed large in recent economic headlines, Rossman said they haven’t made a major impact on back-to-school prices, at least not yet.

“There is a feeling that the worst is behind us,” he said. “Tariffs are kind of the elephant in the room lately, but those aren’t really being felt this back-to-school season.”

Experts recommend shopping early and buying in bulk to make the most of the deals.

“Shop this weekend, and when you buy, buy in bulk for the whole school year,” said shopper Natasha Willey.

Ohio’s tax-free weekend runs through Aug. 14.