Bizarre investigation involving loved one's ashes, breast milk, umbilical cords, and jewelry

CLEVELAND, Ohio — In my continued search for consumer stories that could impact you, I came across a shocking one out of Georgia that piqued my interest.

I immediately started doing some online searches, and I discovered that despite being a case hundreds of miles away, some of the alleged victims were from Northeast Ohio.

Two mothers tell me they sent the most personal of items to Georgia to be turned into jewelry.

But instead of getting a finished product with those keepsakes as promised, a woman is now accused of delivering both a financial and emotional hit to hundreds of customers in dozens of states, according to the Washington County Georgia Sheriff's Office.

Both women fear their irreplaceable items will not be returned.

"It's just sad for everybody involved," said Kristen Feiler.

Feiler turned to the internet to find someone to make her a special piece of jewelry.

"I didn't care how long it took. I was just looking forward to having that piece of memory," said Feiler.

The Medina County mother said she came across a website for "Romeo and Juliet Keepsakes."

"She had great reviews and people were posting all of their pictures every day, so I felt like I was doing good research. It turns out I was not," said Feiler.

Receipts show Feiler placed an online order in September that she and investigators told me was never fulfilled.

"I sent her breast milk to make a ring, a breast milk ring," said Feiler.

As for why she wanted the ring?

Feiler breastfed her daughter, Bella for more than a year during the pandemic-fueled formula shortage.

"I thought that was just like a huge accomplishment for me and I wanted to have a piece of that to remember that time," said Feiler.

The Washington County, Georgia Sheriff's Office said the woman accused of keeping her customers' cash and the more than 500 personal items they sent is 32-year-old Destiny Magoon.

"It was almost $200," said Feiler.

Kristen Mills, who is also from Northeast Ohio, is one of nearly 350 victims in 48 states, according to Major Trey Burgamy with the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Burgamy told me alleged victims from across the country reached out to him and the sheriff’s office via social media, emails, texts and calls. He said they confirmed the dates of each purchase.

“I tried to repeatedly message her," said Mills.

Mills said she paid Magoon $243 for a piece of jewelry.

"And while I'm upset about the money, I’m more mad that she had the last bit of my breast milk," said Mills.

Mills said she did her homework before parting ways with her cash and most personal of items.

"She seemed legitimate, like all of her jewelry was beautiful," said Mills.

At the end of April, Magoon was arrested in Georgia and is facing 12 counts of felony theft by deception. She has not entered a plea.

The charges stem from numerous complaints about Magoon’s business, which both Mills and investigators said took her money and breast milk.

"Honestly, if I get neither back that's ok. I'm just glad that she's being held accountable for her actions. I feel worse for the moms who sent in their ashes from their babies or their spouses and didn't receive those," said Mills.

Bergamy confirmed the alleged victims sent in items like their loved one's ashes, umbilical cords, hair, and breast milk.

None of them have their property back yet. Bergamy said they have compiled a list to do that, and he expects it will take some time.

"I am thankful enough to still have some in my freezer to, if I trust somebody, to make this for me someday," said Feiler.

In a press release, the Washington County Georgia Sheriff said they are committed to pursuing justice for all those affected by this deceitful scheme.

"This situation is difficult because you are sending in an irreplaceable item. It's hard to trust anything you see online," said Feiler.

In documents obtained by News 5 on June 20, a judge denied Magoon's bond because he said she was a flight risk.

Paperwork shows the court found probable cause to send the case to a grand jury, which will convene next week.

I reached out to Magoon's attorney, Hoganne Harrison-Walton and have not heard back.

News 5 will continue to follow through on the investigation and the case against Magoon as it plays out in the courts.