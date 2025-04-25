Camp costs are no picnic — Here’s some free options and ways to find a better deal

CLEVELAND — Summer camp is a rite of passage for many kids and a lifeline for working parents. But this year, camp costs are hitting families with serious sticker shock.

With some programs costing more than a family vacation, many parents are scrambling to find affordable options. Others are scaling back entirely, attending fewer weeks or seeking free programs.

As the days grow longer and parks begin to fill, parents across Northeast Ohio are racing to line up summer activities for their children.

Roberta Demko is a local parent who has been exploring options for her son, Dane.

Demko said they plan to look into programs at the YMCA, focusing on swimming and gymnastics.

Selecting the activity is the easy part. The hard part, Demko said, is the price.

This year, her family is choosing to do just one camp. Otherwise, Dane will join Demko or his grandfather at work during the summer.

“It’s only gotten higher. If I could put him in a camp I would. But financially, that’s not feasible,” she said.

For many families, the cost of accredited camps is rising. Shannon Viccarone with Starting Point, a regional nonprofit supporting early childhood education and youth development, said parents are feeling the squeeze.

“The average can be anywhere [from] $100 for part time to $200 plus full time,” Viccarone said. That’s per week—per child. Some specialized camps are now charging more than $400 a week in Northeast Ohio.

Viccarone said her organization has seen an early rush of parents searching for options this year.

“We started getting calls the past couple of weeks from families that are starting the search early,” she said.

Viccarone encourages families to act quickly, because the benefits of summer learning go beyond keeping children busy.

“We want them coming home tired and dirty and having a good day. But they’re learning throughout it and they may not even know they’re learning throughout it,” she said.

The so-called “summer slide,” when children lose academic skills during the long break, is a real concern. To help, Starting Point created a searchable database showing not only available camp and care options but also listing free programs.

Some of these free camp spots, funded by Cuyahoga County, are still available to qualifying students.

You can check out that database HERE.

Demko said access to affordable care is vital for families.

“I don’t think it’s affordable. I think they need to make things far more affordable to keep kids off the street… for kids to be learning… socializing.. and entertaining,” she said.

More Don't Waste Your Money tips for making camp more affordable:



Ask about financial aid or scholarships. Many camps, including the YMCA and city-run programs, offer sliding scale pricing or scholarships.

Split the summer. Enroll children in camp for only a few weeks, and organize child care swaps with other families for the remaining time.

Check your local parks and recreation department. City and county programs often offer summer camps at significantly reduced rates, sometimes as low as $50 a week.

Got a question about the cost of something? Need help finding a more affordable option? Email Elizabeth VanMetre at Elizabeth.VanMetre@wews.com