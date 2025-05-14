Can you beat these produce prices? Our price tracker takes a look at this week's grocery buys

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Farmer Jones Market in Maple Heights reached out to News 5 after seeing a recent price tracker segment, encouraging us to visit and compare.

Their standout deal? Fresh collard greens, turnip greens, mustard greens and kale—each selling for just 99 cents per pound.

“We have greens… we have collards, turnip, mustard and kale all 99 cent per pound, one of the best prices in town,” said Produce Manager at Farmer Jones Market Calvin Britten.

That price beat major chains. Meijer lists collard greens at $1.55 for a half-pound, Walmart at $1.57 and Giant Eagle at $1.99 per pound.

Britten said the value isn’t just in price. These greens are grown locally, helping to avoid supply chain markups and added import costs.

Farmer Jones Market also offered strawberries and raspberries at competitive prices.

Their strawberries were listed at $3.99 per container, matching many larger stores. Raspberries, at $2.99, came in cheaper than Aldi ($3.09) and significantly less than Meijer, where the same fruit costs nearly $2 more.

“We just try to shorten the supply chain as much as we can when we’re able to,” Britten said. That strategy helps them avoid the impact of tariffs and inflation on fresh foods.

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we’ve launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market— checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

This week, Meijer came out on top with the lowest total at $18.88 for our six staple items.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods—especially when you factor in this week’s bonus deals.

<img src="https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/22936070/thumbnail" width="100%" alt="chart visualization" />

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store each week.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week and the brands for easier shopping:

Meijer



Milk 2.73 (2% Meijer Brand)

2.73 (2% Meijer Brand) Bread : $1.49 (Fresh and Soft Wheat Bread)

: $1.49 (Fresh and Soft Wheat Bread) Chicken : $2.79/lb (All Natural Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts)

: $2.79/lb (All Natural Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts) Beef : $5.29/lb (80/20 Ground Beef)

: $5.29/lb (80/20 Ground Beef) Eggs : $3.99 (Penny Smart Grade A)

: $3.99 (Penny Smart Grade A) Cereal: $1.89 (Toasted Oats Meijer Brand)

Notable Deals:



Buy one, get one 50% off at Meijer, 1 lb or Tru Goddess Organic Ground Beef

Giant Eagle



Milk : $2.99 (Store Brand)

: $2.99 (Store Brand) Bread : $1.99 (Store Brand Wheat Bread)

: $1.99 (Store Brand Wheat Bread) Chicken : $3.65/lb (Nature’s Basket, 2 for $7.29 deal)

: $3.65/lb (Nature’s Basket, 2 for $7.29 deal) Beef : $3.49/lb (80% Ground Beef Market District Certified Angus)

: $3.49/lb (80% Ground Beef Market District Certified Angus) Eggs : $4.99 (Crystal Spring, 12 ct)

: $4.99 (Crystal Spring, 12 ct) Cereal: $2.99 (Toasted Oats, Giant Eagle Brand)

Notable Deals:



Blueberries: Buy one pint, get one free

Cereal: Buy 2, get 3 free on Quaker, Post, Kellogg’s or General Mills

Yoplait Yogurt Cups: 10 for $5

Aldi

Milk: $2.99 (Friendly Farms 2%)

$2.99 (Friendly Farms 2%) Bread : $1.49 (L’oven Fresh Wheat, 20 oz)

: $1.49 (L’oven Fresh Wheat, 20 oz) Chicken : $2.49/lb (Boneless Skinless Fillets)

: $2.49/lb (Boneless Skinless Fillets) Beef : $4.69/lb (80% Lean Ground Beef)

: $4.69/lb (80% Lean Ground Beef) Eggs : $4.35 (Goldhen)

: $4.35 (Goldhen) Cereal: $1.85 (Millville Crispy Oats)

Notable Deal:



Mangoes: Just $0.69 each

Walmart



Milk : $2.43 (Great Value 2%)

: $2.43 (Great Value 2%) Bread : $1.46 (Great Value Wheat)

: $1.46 (Great Value Wheat) Chicken : $5.08/lb (Tyson All Natural Boneless Skinless Breast)

: $5.08/lb (Tyson All Natural Boneless Skinless Breast) Beef : $6.53/lb (Ground Chuck Tray)

: $6.53/lb (Ground Chuck Tray) Eggs : $3.47 (Large White, Great Value)

: $3.47 (Large White, Great Value) Cereal: $1.47 (Great Value Toasted O’s)

Heinen’s



Milk : $3.19 (Heinen’s 2%)

: $3.19 (Heinen’s 2%) Bread : $2.99 (Schwebel’s Whole Wheat)

: $2.99 (Schwebel’s Whole Wheat) Chicken : $1.41/lb (Gerber Boneless Skinless Thighs)

: $1.41/lb (Gerber Boneless Skinless Thighs) Beef : $7.06 each (80% 1/3 lb. Patties)

: $7.06 each (80% 1/3 lb. Patties) Eggs : $4.79 (Heinen’s Cage-Free)

: $4.79 (Heinen’s Cage-Free) Cereal: $4.49 (Organic Honey Nut O Rings)

Dave's Market



Milk : $2.99 (Farm Fresh)

: $2.99 (Farm Fresh) Bread : $2.39 (Dave’s Brand; OR 2 for $5 Dave’s Split Top Wheat)

: $2.39 (Dave’s Brand; OR 2 for $5 Dave’s Split Top Wheat) Chicken : $3.99/lb (Store Brand)

: $3.99/lb (Store Brand) Beef : $5.99/lb (Natural)

: $5.99/lb (Natural) Eggs : $4.99 (Dave’s Eggs)

: $4.99 (Dave’s Eggs) Cereal: $4.99 (Honey O’s OR 2 for $8 Cheerios)

Notable Deals:



Iceberg Lettuce: $0.99

From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.