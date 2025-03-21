Avoid ticket scams during Men's NCAA Tournament

CLEVELAND — Rocket Arena is hosting the first and second rounds of the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament on March 21 and 23.

Some of the games are sold out, but if you're hoping to score tickets on the secondary market, you need to proceed with caution.

"Until you go up to the venue and get your ticket scanned, there's no way to verify that the ticket is legitimate," said Ericka Dilworth, Director of Operations at the Better Business Bureau serving Greater Cleveland.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Dilworth about how to avoid buying fake tickets.

"If you're looking for a reseller, make sure that you are interacting with a reseller that you've done your homework with, their reputation is good, their refund policy is good, you can pay with a credit card."

Paying with a credit card offers better protection against fraud. You are more likely to get your money back if something goes wrong.

If you spot a scam, whether you lost your money or not, report it on the BBB's website.

