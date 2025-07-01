Beware of patriotic scams around July 4th

CLEVELAND — While many Americans will have time off to celebrate Independence Day, it's important to remember that scammers don't take holidays.

The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be wary of unsolicited texts, emails and social media messages related to veterans or military causes.

These messages appear to be from legitimate charities, but they're actually trying to steal your personal information and money.

Katie Hills, Director of Marketing for the BBB of Greater Cleveland, told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank that consumers should verify non-profits through the BBB before donating.

"We also have something called give.org, which is where you can look up different accredited charities," said Hills. "You can go there and get the correct link, see exactly who you're giving to."

Hills also warned about ads on social media and websites offering deals on patriotic apparel, decorations or fireworks. If prices seem too good to be true, they probably are.

"Scammers want to take advantage of that and they want to create their own ads that look like legitimate ads," said Hills. "So, if you see an ad for a sale with a company, go directly to them. Don't click on the ad."

When buying anything online, double-check the website for typos. Look for contact information. If there is none, that's a red flag. Shop with a credit card. It's easier to dispute charges and get your money back if there is a problem.

