Consumers cut back as tariffs and rising prices reshape summer spending habits

CLEVELAND — If your money isn’t stretching as far this summer, you’re not alone. A new survey from RetailMeNot shows more than 90% of shoppers are cutting back, many citing rising prices tied to tariffs as the reason.

The nationwide shift in consumer behavior is leading to noticeable changes in how people shop, eat and plan their summer.

Dining out is one of the first expenses getting trimmed. According to the survey, half of shoppers say they’re eating out less and cooking more at home.

That change is also affecting grocery store spending. Nearly 30% of consumers say they’re cutting back by making fewer trips, focusing on essentials, and finding creative ways to stretch meals.

Experts say many households are now embracing a strategy known as “precision shopping.” Instead of reducing all spending across the board, shoppers are becoming more deliberate, comparing prices, using cashback tools and apps, choosing store-brand products, and delaying major purchases.

“If it’s already on your list and it’s on sale, that’s a win,” Stephanie Carls, Retail Insides expert at RetailMeNot, said. “Bigger items, like a boat or a new appliance—those are the things we’re holding off on this year.”

It’s not just food that’s being reconsidered. Shoppers are also rethinking travel plans, skipping new clothing purchases, and focusing more on needs versus wants.

One digital tool helping consumers shop smarter is CamelCamelCamel, a free website that tracks Amazon price history to help users determine if they’re actually getting a good deal.

