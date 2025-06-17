Debt collection calls surge in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Chances are, you've received a call from a debt collection company.

According to a new report from NumberBarn, more than 112,000 debt collection calls were reported to the FTC in the first quarter of 2025, nearly double the number during the same period in 2024.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Collin Czarnecki from NumberBarn about the increase in debt collection calls locally.

"In Cleveland, complaints are up about 154% year over year. And then statewide in Ohio, complaints are also up over 120%."

Czarnecki said the age group most targeted by debt collectors is millennials.

"So those between 30 to 39, you know, obviously when you look at that age demographic, they're dealing still with student loan debt, credit card debt, just rising cost of living," said Czarnecki.

It's essential to note that not every debt collection call originates from a legitimate debt collector. Scammers are capitalizing on the increasing financial pressure on consumers.

If you receive a call like this, request written verification of the debt. Legitimate debt collectors are required to provide it.

