Don't get burned by utility scams this summer

CLEVELAND — As the temperatures heat up, so do the threats of scams.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Lauren Siburkis from FirstEnergy about summer utility schemes.

"Scammers love a heat wave," said Siburkis. "They know that we are hot, we're distracted, and we're relying on our AC to stay cool and comfortable."

Be cautious if you receive a phone call, text message, or email stating that your electricity will be shut off unless you send money.

"We will never call to demand immediate payment or threaten immediate shut off," said Siburkis. "People that are behind on their accounts have received written notice well in advance of when they have their service disconnected."

Customers should contact their utility company directly using the phone number listed on their most recent bill.

FirstEnergy offers billing assistance programs for eligible customers. For more information, click here.

