I tried to ‘Shop Like a Billionaire’ on Temu — ended up paying like one too

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Like many of you, I have ordered a variety of items from the Chinese online marketplace Temu.

Its tagline may be 'Shop Like A Billionaire,' but with a 145% tariff now being placed on Chinese imports, that may be harder for American consumers.

We've heard for weeks about the impact tariffs would have on the prices we pay, now after opening my Temu app today, I got a clearer picture of just how much more money we're talking.

I didn't even realize it, but I had 11 items left behind in my cart. The most expensive being Golden Girls tote bags I was eyeing for a gift at $12.83.

The total of all the products in my cart was $94.75, including sales tax.

Under the tax line were import charges, and that total was $119.05, bringing my total to $213.80.

So, as you can see, the 145% tariff more than doubled the cost of the Golden Girls totes, an 'Are You Serious, Clark' sweatshirt for my son, and 'Wash Your Hands, Ya Filthy Animal' sign for the bathroom, along with eight other products all priced under $12.

Have you noticed a price spike like this yet? If so, please let me know.