New graduates targeted by scammers offering fake jobs

CLEVELAND — Recent graduates looking to land their first big role should be wary of job listings that seem too good to be true.

According to the FTC, reports of job scams surged between 2020 and 2024, with losses jumping from $90 million to $501 million during that period.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Chris Simpson, Director of Cybersecurity Programs at National University, about the variety of job scams.

"A common example where it'll be a fake job ad or they'll pretend to be somebody trusted, like a university career service office, and they'll try to approach individuals, get them to click on a link and try to capture their personal information," said Simpson.

Unsolicited texts, emails, or messages on social media about jobs with high salaries, flexible hours, and no interview required are red flags.

"If you're a new graduate, a company's not going to offer you a big bonus necessarily unless maybe you were at the top of your class or something like that," said Simpson.

Another warning sign is being asked to pay to secure employment. Solon Police have received reports about this happening.

"Supposedly they get hired and now they're asked to send some money for the equipment, the cell phone, laptop," said Solon Police Lieutenant Victor Vajdich.

So, how can you tell if a job listing or offer is the real deal?

"Do research on the company, go to their real website," said Simpson. "Always check the email. With phishing attempts, a lot of times the scammer will try to use a domain that's very similar to something you already know. Also don't be afraid to ask for help."

Simpson suggested that new graduates take advantage of the career services their college or university has to offer. They offer several resources to help alumni find legitimate job opportunities.

If you see a job scam or lose money to one, report it to the FTC, the BBB and the Ohio Attorney General.