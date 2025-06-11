Ohio BMV warns of text message scam

CLEVELAND — First, it was unpaid turnpike tolls. Now, Northeast Ohioans are receiving text messages pressuring them to pay phony traffic tickets.

The fraudulent messages claim to be from the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles and say your driver's license will be suspended if you don't pay immediately. The text includes a link to a website designed to steal your personal and financial information.

The Ohio BMV doesn't send payment requests via text messages.

“If you receive this text, do not fall for this scam,” said Ohio BMV Registrar Charlie Norman. “Do not click any links and delete the text. Ohio BMV will never send you a text demanding payment or requesting your personal information."

If you receive a text message like this, report it to the FTC and the BBB.

New version of scam is more troubling

Motor vehicle departments across the country are warning about this latest version that's taking money from a whole new group of victims.

The new text messages claim recipients have outstanding traffic tickets — in one example, supposedly from the State of Illinois — and warn that failure to pay immediately will result in suspended registration and driving privileges.

Scott Ruby said the message caught his attention.

"I know that they can be awfully confusing to people especially at my age, who take this stuff for truth," Ruby said.

Ruby noted this version is more threatening since it claims potential loss of driving privileges, unlike the original toll scam that just claimed you owed a fine.

States from Illinois to New Jersey are now actively warning drivers that they will never text demanding money for tolls or tickets.

Ruby just brushes off these scam attempts.

"I owe so much that I ignore them all anyhow!" Ruby said with a laugh.

But BMV and DMV officials worry others might take these fake messages more seriously.

Bottom line: Don't respond to any unsolicited text or email claiming you owe money for tolls or tickets.

If you're unsure, call the state agency directly using their official phone number.

That way, you don't waste your money.

____________________________

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.