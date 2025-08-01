Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ohio's sales tax holiday runs two weeks

CLEVELAND — For the first two weeks in August, most tangible personal property priced at $500 or less will be tax-free in Ohio.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Tim Lynch from the Ohio Department of Taxation about what's included in the state's sales tax holiday.

"Any tangible item like electronics, books, clothing, those types of items that are $500 or less have no sales tax attached to them, same goes for dining and restaurants," said Lynch.

There’s no limit to how much people can buy.

"Without the tax, consumers have more money to spend," said Lynch. "Obviously, they will purchase more goods, driving sales and increase business for not only that retail shop, but also restaurants and entertainment around around those shops."

There are a few exceptions. Alcohol, tobacco products, automobiles and watercraft will still be taxed.

For more information, click here.

