'They get the trifecta of the identity theft,' REAL ID scam warning you need ahead of deadline

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As I continue to alert you on the ways scammers are trying to get your information and money, there’s a new threat emerging surrounding REAL IDs.

With the deadline on Wednesday, travelers are rushing to get the updated ID before their summer getaways, and the bad guys know this.

I spoke with Paul Keener, cybersecurity strategist with GuidePoint Security.

Keener said consumers are more susceptible to phishing attacks and can be invited to websites claiming that with their information, they can get a REAL ID.

There has been an uptick in complaints regarding this kind of scam, according to Keener, because he said this opportunity is just too good for bad actors.

“They get the trifecta of the identity theft, you know, kind of gold mine here, which is your, you know, your picture, your social security number, your date of birth, all these things that, all this official information that allows them to develop a persona and steal your identity,“ said Keener.

So, how can we protect ourselves?

Be sure to recognize that the whole purpose of REAL ID is an in-person interview at the BMV.

So, you will not be able to get it through a website, and if somebody claims you can, that is a red flag for a scam.