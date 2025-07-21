Why you need to set up a code word with family and friends right now

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The schemes are not slowing down, and I'm trying my best on Good Morning Cleveland to keep you plugged in to better protect your personal information and money.

The team at Reverse Phone contacted me regarding the ongoing concern about AI-generated deepfake voice scams.

They've found so far this year that we've already seen more reports of AI voice scams than we saw in all of 2024.

So, we're on pace to see at least a 100% increase.

Reverse Phone analyzed 1,000 user-submitted scam stories between 2021 and May of this year and found calls mimicking the voice of a child or relative in an emergency were the most common.

"The biggest thing that you can do is have some type of code word set up with family members and loved ones so that if they are in a dangerous or emergency situation, there is something you can say quickly to verify that you're speaking with, who you think you're speaking with," said Erin Kemp, consumer advocate.

Complaint data reveals that parents, the elderly, dating app users, and Spanish and French speakers were targeted most.

Have you been on the receiving end of an AI-generated deepfake phone call? If so, let me know.

Sharing your experience can help prevent others from becoming a victim.

If you've come across any sort of scam, please let me and our consumer team know.

You can reach us by clicking on the Don't Waste Your Money tab.

