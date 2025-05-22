Worried about scams? This free Scam Squad Guide from Cuyahoga County can help

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While I do my best every morning to keep you ahead of the latest scams, keeping tabs on everything can be overwhelming.

That's why the Cuyahoga County Scam Squad just released a new guide to arm you with simple ways to spot, avoid, and report scams.

The 23-page booklet takes a different approach to help people understand systemically what's happening in scams.

From manipulating your emotions to what bad actors are after, it reminds us of the steps we need to take to protect ourselves.

One of my favorite sections is in the back of the guide, where you’ll find an action plan to map out what steps you will take if you get a suspicious call, text, email, or letter.

“What am I going to do if I get a call about the bank? Ok, I'm going to call this. The sheriff's number is in there because so many of the jury duty scams start with someone pretending to be a deputy," said Sheryl Harris, Cuyahoga County Scam Squad.

The goal is to prepare yourself ahead of time, so you are less likely to rely on the word of a scammer and give up vital information or money.

Paper copies of the Scam Squad Guide are available at libraries across Cuyahoga County as well as online.