Fresh Fork offers local subscription weekly pickup program that could help you save

CLEVELAND — As grocery prices continue to climb across the country, one local food service is offering a fresh solution, literally.

Fresh Fork Market, a weekly grocery delivery and pickup program based in Northeast Ohio, partners with more than 100 local farmers within a 75-mile radius to supply seasonal produce, grass-fed meats, dairy, and pantry staples directly to customers.

“We go directly to the farms six days a week,” said Trevor Clatterbuck, owner and farmer at Fresh Fork. “Everything is locally sourced, which allows us to keep our prices stable even when national supply chains are disrupted.”

Customers can choose between several options. The small or large subscription boxes, which cost $37 and $55 per week, respectively. Each box is packed with whatever’s in season from sweet corn to tomatoes.

More than 2,000 families across the region currently participate in the program, which Clatterbuck says is about more than just saving money.

“What we’re selling is a good value,” he said. “You might pay a little more up front, but you’ll spend less on your health care in the long run.”

With prices rising on grocery staples like milk, bread, and meat, the Fresh Fork model offers a steady—and sustainable—alternative for shoppers willing to get a bit creative in the kitchen.

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop.

Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

Those include: 2% milk, a loaf of wheat bread, chicken price per pound, ground beef tray or patty per pound (80% lean 20% fat), 12 dozen white eggs, and toasted oats cereal.

If you're willing to shop around, you can snag even deeper discounts on meat, dairy, and pantry goods.

We’re also giving you a chance to see how your favorite stores stack up week to week. We’ll compare how grocery prices change at each store on a weekly basis.

Here's how prices compare across stores this week:

Meijer



Giant Eagle



Aldi

Walmart



Heinen’s



Dave's Market



From buy-one-get-one-free meat deals to cereal under $2, our Don’t Waste Your Money team will be keeping an eye on store shelves and sharing what we find.

Find a better deal? We want to hear from you! Submit your finds through the form below. If you beat our prices, we’ll feature them.

And if you’re a savvy shopper, always chasing the best deals, we may even join you on your next grocery run.