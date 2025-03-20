Here's how to find the cheapest places to park in Cleveland for March Madness

CLEVELAND — March Madness is in full swing, bringing basketball fans from across the country to Cleveland.

For many, however, the real madness isn’t on the court—it’s in their wallets.

With thousands of fans flooding the city, parking could become an expensive hurdle.

Street parking restrictions around Rocket Arena began at 9 a.m. Friday. Anyone caught violating them risks getting towed or booted.

Some fans plan to use third-party services to guarantee a spot. StubHub offers parking passes for $6 to over $70, while the ParkMobile app offers similar options.

“You’re going to save money by purchasing in advance,” said Ryan Slack of ParkMobile, noting that booking early can cut costs by up to 40%.

Some visitors planned ahead to avoid hefty fees.

“Great city! Great atmosphere! Hopefully some good basketball on top of it. It’s a fun weekend,” said Jason Caraher, who traveled from New York for the tournament.

“I originally had a hotel booked, but I switched to an Airbnb because it was cheaper—parking fees were going to be $60 for valet at the hotel,” Caraher said.

News 5 For those heading downtown, planning ahead and being willing to walk could make all the difference in saving money.

Others opted to stay further out and use rideshares.

For those heading downtown, planning ahead and being willing to walk could make all the difference in saving money. Lots near Cleveland State University will run you between $4 and $6 for the day.

The walk might be longer, but rideshares or public transit, like the GCRTA HealthLine, can make it even easier.

Have a question on how to save, or want us to look into prices for you? Email me at Elizabeth.VanMetre@wews.com.