Here's what to know before buying travel insurance this summer

CLEVELAND — Summer travel is in full swing at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, with travelers headed out for weddings, work trips, and weekend getaways. But for some, the cost of protecting those plans may be more than they bargained for.

Max Passion was heading to New York for a quick trip home and a few nice dinners. While her itinerary was mapped out, one thing was missing: Travel insurance.

“It feels like there’s got to be some fine print in there that says nothing that you’re paying for is actually going to be covered,” she said.

And that concern isn’t entirely off base, according to personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer with NerdWallet.

“Sometimes you can cancel for any reason and get a refund. Sometimes you can’t,” Palmer said. “Some travel insurance covers medical issues that come up [or] health care. But others don’t.”

The key, Palmer says, is to read the fine print. Every travel insurance policy is different.

As a general rule, she recommends travel insurance if you’re booking non-refundable airfare, hotels, or packages. But before spending extra, she advises checking to see if you’re already covered.

“A lot of people actually have built-in travel insurance through their credit cards,” she said.

Many travel-focused credit cards offer this as a perk, covering expenses such as cancellations, lost luggage, and even emergency medical expenses.

Rental car insurance is another potential money trap. Palmer says most drivers don’t need to purchase the optional coverage offered at the counter.

“In most cases, you don’t need to add extra insurance that’s offered through the car rental company,” she said.

Still, she urges travelers to confirm with their car insurance provider, especially if they’re heading abroad. Many U.S. auto policies only extend coverage to Canada.

Bottom line — whether it’s a weekend getaway or a cross-country adventure, a little planning and policy-reading can help you avoid unnecessary expenses.