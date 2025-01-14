How to beat password fatigue and better protect your personal information

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio — Smartphones, tablets, and laptops are always popular gifts during the holidays.

Scammers are looking to use the tech transition from old to new devices to get our personal information.

I learned this is especially true for those looking to recycle their e-waste.

A study by the security software company, McAfee, found nearly a quarter of all Ohioans do not wipe their data before dropping off their device:



37% say they simply forgot.

22% assumed the recycling center would wipe them.

20% say they didn't think removing data was necessary.

I caught up Leslie as she was getting a new iPhone.

I’m not sharing her last name to better protect her personal information.

It was her first upgrade in more than 10 years, and she told me she was a bit nervous about a decade's data collection on her old device.

"Everything that's in there, all my photos, all my banking, credit card information and everything," said Leslie.

Since Leslie was trading in her phone, there wasn't much to worry about.

The staff at the Verizon store in Fairview Park did a factory reset for her.

"I was assured they wiped it clean," said Leslie.

However, for those who choose to hold onto their outdated tech and recycle it alone, that information could fall into the wrong hands.

"So, just make sure that you are vigilant in making sure that you are clearing everything on your phone and hitting the factory reset," said Jeff Kew, Verizon Tech Expert.

A recent study by McAfee also found data from nearly a quarter of all Ohioans could be left behind.

“If it's easy to do, it's also easy to forget," said Kew.

Kew told me consumers can encrypt their data to only be read when a phone or tablet is unlocked.

"Some phones now actually come with encryption abilities as well," said Kew.

When keeping our personal information safe on our current devices, be sure to beef up those passwords.

"I don't use the same password for everything, but you know it's, it's hard to remember it all," said Leslie.

Leslie is not alone.

A Pew Research Center survey found 70% of Americans feel overwhelmed by the number of passwords they need to remember.

That often prompts them to reuse passwords or write them down on paper.

"I keep a book at home of all my passwords," said Leslie.

Security experts do not recommend this practice, yet 41% of people surveyed by Pew jot down their thoughts on paper.

Despite having her iPhone 6 wiped clean, Leslie isn't completely comfortable because she knows hackers are out there working around the clock to crack the code and get consumers’ personal information.

"It's scary. I mean, it's scary and I just kind of hope it never happens to me," said Leslie.

Another surprising statistic is that 46% of people use passwords they know are less secure to make them easier to remember.

You can use a password manager, which is a software program that prevents password fatigue by automatically generating, auto-filling and storing strong passwords for you.