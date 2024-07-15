How to protect your Prime Day purchases

CLEVELAND — Amazon's massive summer sale for Prime members runs July 16-17. The online retailer will be offering deep discounts on thousands of items for 48 hours.

According to a RetailMeNot survey of 1,200 U.S. adults, 81% of consumers plan to shop for Prime Day deals. If you're one of them, make sure you know the seller you're buying from is legit.

Good Morning Cleveland Anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Larry Gaynor, a beauty product vendor for Amazon.

Gaynor said roughly 60% of the business on Amazon is by third-party resellers.

Some of those sellers are unauthorized and are selling counterfeit or knock-off products.

So, how can you make sure what you're buying is actually what you'll get?

"If it says sold by Amazon, it's shipped by Amazon — that's the most authoritative way to buy the product on Amazon because it's 100% legitimate," said Gaynor.

It's important to note that not all third-party sellers on Amazon are nefarious.

However, it's a good idea to look at a seller's rating and product reviews before making any purchases.

