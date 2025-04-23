Maximize your garden and minimize your grocery bill

CLEVELAND — With spring finally in the air, many Northeast Ohioans are heading outside, gloves in hand and trowels ready. But planting with intention could also help chip away at your grocery bill—if you do it right.

Kelly Crotty is already weeks into her spring planting, with rows of greens and herbs sprouting in her raised beds.

“The rewards ... you can’t put a price tag on the rewards for it,” Crotty said.

She loves to garden so much that she has turned it into a business. Kelly's Creations In The CLE offers consulting, design, installation, and maintenance help for gardens around Northeast Ohio.

News 5 Kelly's Creations In The CLE offers consulting, design, installation and maintenance help for gardens around northeast Ohio.

She’s got her garden down to an art. She’s planting for beauty and also the benefits, including supplementing her shopping list.

That early effort can lead to long-term savings—if you approach your garden like an investment.

“Creating a garden space is an investment,” Crotty said. “Is it a cost-saving measure right away? No. It’s usually an investment up front. But the reward is in a couple of years … absolutely, I do save money on grocery bills.”

Crotty says she designs her weekly menu around what’s in season and ready to harvest—something she believes is key to making gardening financially worthwhile.

News 5 Crotty says she designs her weekly menu around what’s in season and ready to harvest—something she believes is key to making gardening financially worthwhile.

“My menu is based around what I’m able to harvest from the garden,” she said. “If you intentionally eat with the season and what’s in season… that’s actually a cost-saving measure.”

Still, she’s quick to point out that gardening can become costly without a plan.

She also cautions against jumping on every trend.

“Don’t go and buy the salad bowls that already have salad growing in them,” she said. “Go buy a packet of seeds and put the salad greens into your soil.”

While seeds are more cost-effective up front, Crotty advises that not every plant will thrive from scratch, especially for beginners.

That advice is echoed by Dale Heyink, owner of a family-run plant nursery, Puritas Nursery and Green House.

News 5 That advice is echoed by Dale Heyink, owner of a family-run plant nursery Puritas Nursery and Green House.





It has been in business for more than a century. Before buying plants, Heyink says, examine the roots.

It has been in business for more than a century. Before buying plants, Heyink says, examine the roots.

“You want roots to be white. A light color,” he said.

And once you’ve picked your plant, help it thrive by loosening those roots.

One of the most common mistakes Heyink sees? Planting too early.

“The tomatoes and peppers—you really gotta wait until the second week of May,” he said.

Crotty’s final piece of advice: don’t rely solely on TikTok or YouTube for garden guidance. Instead, find a local expert.

“Instead of going down some black hole on Google or YouTube, find somebody local who knows what they’re doing because our growing conditions are going to be different from so many other places,” she said.

At a time when grocery prices remain high, even a modest backyard garden can help offset costs—if you plant with a purpose.

Crotty offers free resources for people who want to learn. You can get that HERE.

Looking for ways to save money? Have questions about a bill? Email Elizabeth VanMetre at elizabeth.vanmetre@wews.com