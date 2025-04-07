Ohio is making it easier to grab unclaimed funds if you're owed money

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Commerce's Division of Unclaimed Funds has a new system to make it easier and potentially faster for Ohioans to search for and recover their money.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to Susie Wagner, outreach administrator for the Division of Unclaimed Funds, about the upgrades to the state's unclaimed funds website.

"Probably the most exciting thing about it is that claimants will be able to search for funds, they'll be able to upload their documents and check the claim status directly on the new functionality that's on our website," said Wagner.

The updated system is in response to feedback provided by consumers and businesses.

Wagner said about 20% of the claims received are now streamlined for approval.

"They're getting approved in days rather than months, and they're going to get their check much faster," said Wagner. "That will allow our team to then work the other more complex claims and get those returned faster."

Approximately $4.8 billion in unclaimed funds is currently being safeguarded by the state of Ohio.

