Meijer recalls premade salads, lettuce due to listeria concerns

Meijer announced they will be voluntarily recalling premade salads and lettuce made by Revolution Farms due to listeria concerns.

The company announced the recall on April 7, with the Food and Drug Administration publishing the recall on April 10.

The salads were sold at Meijer locations in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin.

Anyone who purchased a salad should immediately throw it away.

Full refunds are available by contacting your local Meijer store.

To view the recall, click here.

