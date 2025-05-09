Rising prices: If you've been eyeing a stroller or car seat, you may want to get that now

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — New parents already feeling the financial strain of raising a child may soon find their wallets stretched even further. Tariffs targeting products made in China are expected to increase the cost of essential baby gear from strollers to bassinets and car seats.

Roughly 70% of baby products sold in the U.S. are made in China, and many of those items are now facing tariffs as high as 145%. That includes:



98% of car seats

97% of strollers

94% of bassinets, cribs, and changing tables

At Little Babet, a Cleveland-area boutique, owner Samantha Probst says she’s already receiving price adjustment notifications from major brands.

“Brands are significantly changing their prices,” Probst said.

She said others haven't announced any changes yet, but she's expecting them.

Brands like Nuna and UPPAbaby are among those affected.

UPPAbaby addressed the new prices that will go into effect on May 12. In a statement on its website, the company wrote:

"As parents who care deeply about the future, we believe in being open and honest. Like many of you, we’ve been closely following the tariff news and how the latest changes will have a significant impact on family-focused, homegrown brands like ours. To offer more context: while we do source our manufacturing overseas, we are a company with small-town roots, proudly headquartered just south of Boston. We design, develop, service, and operate our business locally — by parents, for parents. Every product decision we make is grounded in real-life experience and a deep commitment to quality, safety, and thoughtful design.





Please know that we’ve made every effort behind the scenes to absorb as much of the cost as possible, but some price increases are unfortunately unavoidable. We know this isn’t easy news, especially at a time when every dollar matters."

The price increase varies from product to product. Their Ridge stroller will go from $799.99 to $949.99. At the same time, their Aria car seat will see a smaller increase from $549.99 to $579.99.

Even mid-range options like Baby Jogger and Graco, both owned by Newell Brands, are raising prices by as much as 20% on strollers, car seats, and pack-and-plays.

Christine Paulus, a local mom, recently bought a travel stroller ahead of a family trip. She advises parents to act fast if there’s a must-have product on their radar.

“I would probably be buying it now before it goes up,” she said.

But price hikes aren’t the only concern—availability may also become an issue.

“They are starting to sell out of some of their more popular strollers,” Probst said, noting that the most budget-friendly models tend to disappear first.

While secondhand strollers may be a money-saving option, experts warn against buying used car seats due to safety risks.

Many resale stores won’t even accept them, since they could have been involved in an accident or may not meet current safety standards.

“That car seat could’ve been in an accident which they don’t necessarily need to tell you,” Probst said.

Parents considering secondhand gear are urged to research product reviews, check for recalls, and ensure items meet current safety guidelines.

You may consider purchasing big-ticket items now, especially from brands that haven’t raised prices yet but are expected to do so soon. Otherwise, shoppers may be left with fewer options and steeper price tags.

“You just got to pay the price or get one model cheaper,” Probst said.