Sealing for savings: preserving food might cut your grocery bill

CLEVELAND — If your grocery bill seems to be getting more expensive, it’s not just your imagination. Grocery prices have increased 25.8% since 2020, and with possible tariffs looming next month, costs could continue to climb.

Some consumers are turning to food preservation methods—such as canning and freezing—to lock in current prices and avoid waste. But is it a smart way to save money, or could it end up costing more?

Tom Laskowski, who has been canning for years, founded a survival school in 1997 to teach food preservation and other self-sufficiency skills. It's called Midwest Native Skills Institute. He said more of his students are looking to learn how to save food to cut grocery costs.

News 5 Cleveland Tom Laskowski, who has been canning for years, founded a survival school in 1997 to teach food preservation and other self-sufficiency skills.



“You can buy food when it’s on sale at the store, bring it home so you’re getting a good price when you’re purchasing it, can the food, and then you don’t need refrigeration,” Laskowski said.

“It can be a way to save money, but there is an initial investment."

Melinda Hill, OSU Extension

Canning allows food to be stored long-term without needing a freezer, making it a good option for those concerned about power outages or space.

“Freezing’s great when things are going well and you have enough freezer space,” he said.

Melinda Hill with Ohio State University Extension specializes in food preservation. She recommends that beginners start small to avoid wasting money on food their families may not eat.

She said freezing is the least expensive way to preserve food because canning requires additional equipment.

News 5 Cleveland Canning allows food to be stored long-term without needing a freezer, making it a good option for those concerned about power outages or space.





“It can be a way to save money, but there is an initial investment,” Hill said.

A pressure cooker can cost between $100 and $700, and a set of mason jars costs about $12. The jars can be reused, but the lids must be replaced after each use.

For those considering freezing instead, it may be worth comparing the cost of fresh versus frozen foods.

Canning and freezing have similar shelf lives, depending on the product. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has guidelines for those looking to see exactly how long the food can last.

For those looking to save money, it may be beneficial to buy food in bulk when it’s on sale and preserve it for later.

News 5 Cleveland Laskowski has taught hundreds of students about food preservation and self-sufficiency. With grocery prices on the rise, he said more people are turning to old-fashioned skills as a modern way to save.



Laskowski has taught hundreds of students about food preservation and self-sufficiency. With grocery prices on the rise, he said more people are turning to old-fashioned skills as a modern way to save.

If you have questions about ways to save, send an email to Elizabeth VanMetre at elizabeth.vanmetre@wews.com.